Delhi HC rejects Salman Khurshid's plea seeking quashing of summons in trespass case

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court dismissed former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's plea, seeking to set aside a trial court order summoning him as an accused in a trespass case.

Justice RK Gauba observed that there was abundant material on record to proceed against Khurshid, and co-accused SR Vaish, and asked them to appear before the concerned trial court on December 16 for further proceedings.

"Given the abundant material that has been noted earlier, it cannot be said that there are no grounds to proceed against these petitioners who seek to assail the summoning order," the court said.

"The summoning order confirms that in taking the view reflected therein, the metropolitan magistrate had taken into consideration the material submitted with the main charge sheet as well as supplementary charge sheet and, thus, there is sufficient indication available on record regarding the application of mind. The challenge to the summoning order, thus, cannot be accepted," it added.

The court was hearing Khurshid's plea challenging a trial court order dated August 4, 2018, summoning him and others as accused of trespassing into an office of the Delhi Public School Society in south Delhi.

Police have alleged that on March 30, 2015, Khurshid, along with Nayak, had trespassed into the office of the DPS Society and had forcibly occupied the office of the Chairman. (ANI)

