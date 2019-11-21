Delhi HC seeks AIIMS, Centre's response on plea alleging favouritism in faculty recruitment

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a petition alleging favouritism and ignorance of merit and seniority in the recruitment of faculty members in the hospital.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar heard the matter filed by a surgeon and former AIIMS director P Venugopal on Wednesday and slated it for hearing in February next year.

The petitioner asserted that 'undue favour" is being given to less meritorious people by "bypassing the rules and granting of favours in exchange for quid pro quo" (an advantage granted in return for something).

The petitioner added that it is lowering the standard of the institute and compromising the larger public interest. "This is affecting the ability and the morale of the faculty members to perform their functions to their fullest capability," stated Venugopal.

The petitioner also sought the intervention of the court for correct interpretation of the "Scheme for Direct Recruitment" at AIIMS and determination of the order of merit and seniority. (ANI)

