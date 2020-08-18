Delhi HC seeks Air India's response on termination of pilots' services

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Air India to file a response on a petition filed by several pilots challenging the national carrier's decision to terminate their services effective from August 13.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice to Air India on the plea filed by four pilots of Air India.

The petitioners said, "Issue a Writ of Certiorari, or any other Writ, order, or direction in the nature of a Writ of Certiorari, calling for the records comprised in the order dated 13.08.2020 and quash the same, and consequently direct the Respondent to treat the petitioner as being in service with all consequential benefits."

Earlier, several pilots moved the court seeking directions to Air India not to accept their resignations as they have earlier resigned but later withdrawn it. (ANI)

