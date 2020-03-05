Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on PIL claiming difficulties post amended MV Act

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Central and Delhi government and Delhi police to file their response on a public interest litigation (PIL), which claimed people were facing difficulties while compounding the challans for traffic violation post the implementation of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government counsel why it is not notifying officers to compound offences under Motor Vehicle Act and listed the matter for further hearing on April 17.

The PIL, which was filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni on Wednesday, sought directions to the Delhi government to notify the officers and compounding fee for compounding offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act.

It claimed that the public at large are facing difficulties while compounding the challan for violation of the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act 1988, more particularly after amendment dated September 1, 2019, whereby the penalties for the traffic violations were raised multifold.

The petition stated that Section 200 of the Motor Vehicle Act enlists the traffic violations, which are compoundable in nature, adding that the violator upon payment of compounding fee at the spot can compound the challan and the violation stands disposed of.

Sahni further added that prior amendments to the list of compounding fees and authorised officers were notified by the Delhi Government and Delhi Traffic Police and Officers of Transport Department, Delhi were compounding the challans at the spot and on their web portal upon payment of compounding fee.

"The Delhi Traffic Police or officers of State Transport Authority, Delhi are not able to compound any offense at the spot and are constrained to send all the traffic challans to the court and the same has not only overburdened the court but the public at large is also suffering as they are not able to compound the petty violations at the spot and have to revisit the circles for collection of impounded documents even after disposal challans in Virtual Court (Traffic)," the plea said.

It claimed that the Virtual Court (Traffic) portal are not accepting payment of fine above Rs 2,000 through debit card, however, the said payment can be made through credit cards or other means like online banking, etc. (ANI)

