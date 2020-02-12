Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on rights to denotified, nomadic tribes

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Social Justice, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Department of School Education and Literacy to file a reply on a petition seeking to provide constitutional and legal rights to de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C.Hari Shankar was hearing the plea filed by Salek Chand Jain through his advocate JK Gupta.

The petitioner told the court that de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes are the most backward tribes in India and these people have no right to vote as well as they have no ration cards and other basic facilities.

The petitioner has sought a direction to make proper scheme and implementation so that the each and every member of the de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes enjoy the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

He has also sought to form the de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes making special categories in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. He has also pleaded to make schemes and proposals to bring the de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes in the mainstream of the country.

The petitioner has sought to make schemes related to provide identity card, Aadhaar card, basic education and permanent housing schemes with basic amnesties to these people.

Apart from this, schemes related to upliftment and empowerment of women, girl child of de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes were sought in the public suit.

Medical facilities, economic development, rehabilitation and to make a separate academy for preserving art, culture, sports, indigenous knowledge, handicraft, handlooms of these people were among other demands that were made in the petition. (ANI)

