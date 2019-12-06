Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on railway stations security plea

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking to maintain the highest standards of safety and security measures at all railways stations across the country.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel asked Centre, Railway Board and Railway Protection Force to file a response on the plea seeking safety measures in every railway station.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kush Kalra through advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma who has sought direction to provide scanning devices, CCTV cameras facilities, anti-collusion devices, alcohol checking devices, telephones to contact control room in case of emergency and metal detector doors and other facilities at all railways stations to make it more safe for commuters.

The petitioner has claimed that there is a lack of anti-collusion devices, alcohol checking devices, CCTV cameras at stations and luggage scanning devices inside the railway stations.

He also told the judicature that he has highlighted these things through several representations sent to the Ministry of Railways but the Centre failed to provide any of these security and safety measures.

"Despite the availability of resources, the respondents have failed to implement and take necessary steps towards making Railway Stations safe and secure through installation of the desired safety and security mechanism," the plea read.

The petitioner further stated that anti-collision devices is a global positioning system (GPS) based system developed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), aimed to prevent train Collusions at higher speeds by actuation of automatic application of train brakes in collusion like situations.

The petitioner said that the safety and security measures in the form of anti-collusion devices, alcohol checking devices, telephones at railways platforms to be used by passengers to connect to control room, CCTV cameras at railway stations, scanning devices and metal doors and handheld detectors respectively are equally important to secure the safety of passenger's commuting through trains and stations. "The right to safety is also a means to secure protection of human rights and prevention of accidents and mishaps," the plea read.

The court has fixed March 13 for the next hearing of the matter. (ANI)

