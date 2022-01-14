Delhi HC seeks DDA's response over survey, rehabilitation of Kalkaji slum residents

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a petition seeking direction to authorities concerned to conduct a survey of the affected residents of the slums near Lotus Temple Road in Kalkaji and rehabilitate them in accordance with the Delhi JJ slum Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to Delhi Development Authority, asking to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on March 22.

The petition filed through advocates Kaoliangpou Kamei and Helen Tungoe has challenged the action of the DDA of demolishing the slums in Lotus Temple Road, Kalkaji without prior notice.

The petitioners Santosh Giri and others are the residents of the Lotus Temple Road Kalkaji, Delhi Jhuggi clusters. The Jhuggis of the residents were demolished by the DDA on December 15 2021.

The Petitioner sought temporary shelter with facilities including running drinking water, sanitation facilities and clean hygienic surroundings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner further sought survey and rehabilitation as per the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy of 2015.



The petitioner has urged the Delhi High Court to issue direction to DUSIB to conduct a survey of the affected residents and rehabilitate them in accordance with the Delhi JJ slum Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

The petition also urged to issue direction to DUSIB, to put on record the survey of the residents in accordance with the DUSIB policy of 2015 and direct the respondents to provide temporary shelter to the Petitioners with proper sanitation, clean water and hygienic conditions.

The Lotus Temple Road Jhuggi clusters, Kalkaji have been in existence at least since 1990 and comprise of more than 23 houses. The residents are mostly rickshaw puller, daily wage labourers and domestic workers who live below the poverty line. They are struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners have proof of residence prior to January 2015 as required by the DUSIB Policy, 2015.

The Petitioners apprised the court they are daily wage labourers currently residing in open spaces in this severe cold winter at Lotus Temple Road. (ANI)

