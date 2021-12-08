Delhi HC seeks ED's response over PFI petition challenging money laundering case registered against it

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a Popular Front of India (PFI) petition challenging a money laundering case registered against it.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked ED to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 4, 2022.

Advocate Adit Pujari, appearing for Popular Front of India (PFI) claimed that several of its members have received various summons for inquiry into the matter. Advocate Pujari told the court the investigation in the matter arises from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. NIA is probing a matter pertaining to the training of people in Kerala for carrying out anti-national activities.



Advocate Pujari also expressed doubt on ED for not following the Supreme Court's directions in connection to the installation of CCTV cameras at places of interrogation.

But Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, said that it is following the direction of the top Court.

The Court said that it expects that at the time of recordings of the statements, CCTV cameras of the probe agency will remain functional. (ANI)

