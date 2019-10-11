Delhi: HC seeks govt response on Pak national's plea seeking his children's admission in school

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the AAP-led Delhi government on a petition filed by a Pakistani national seeking admission of three of his siblings in a school in the national capital.

Justice Rajiv Shakhdar sent a notice to the government and has posted the matter for October 17.

The petitioner, Gul Sher, had filed an application through advocate Ashok Aggarwal after his kin were denied admission in a school.

Sher had migrated to India on a tourist visa in May earlier this year and has been residing in Chhatarpur's Bhati Mines area since then.

The petitioner contended that his siblings were "unjustly" denied admission to a government school in Bhati Mines area by the state government despite furnishing relevant documents.

After coming to India, the trio got themselves registered with the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Class IX, following which they were allowed to attend the classes from July 8 to September 14.

"They were unceremoniously removed from the school on the alleged grounds of over-aged. Now they are sitting at home and suffering mental agony and harassment," the petition said.

The petitioner, through All India Parents Association (AIPA), had requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene in the matter but to no avail. (ANI)