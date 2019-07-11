Delhi HC seeks Harsh Vardhan's response on plea challenging his election affidavit

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on a petition seeking to declare his election as void.

The petitioner has alleged that Harsh Vardhan did not disclose the true cost of a residential apartment purchased by his wife in Dwarka.

Harshvardhan has been elected as MP from Chandni Chowk constituency.

Court has fixed the next date of hearing as September 24. (ANI)

