New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on a petition seeking to declare his election as void.
The petitioner has alleged that Harsh Vardhan did not disclose the true cost of a residential apartment purchased by his wife in Dwarka.
Harshvardhan has been elected as MP from Chandni Chowk constituency.
Court has fixed the next date of hearing as September 24. (ANI)
Delhi HC seeks Harsh Vardhan's response on plea challenging his election affidavit
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:43 IST
