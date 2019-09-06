Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt on implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on a petition seeking implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar issued the notice on a petition filed by two Delhi BJP office bearers -- Pratyush Kanth and Surya Prakash Khatri.

In the petition, the duo asserted that the scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been a great success across the country and should be implemented in the national capital to provide medical protection to poor and deprived families.

They submitted that as many as 34 states and Union Territories have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central government to implement the scheme. (ANI)

