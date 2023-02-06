Delhi HC seeks status report on Ansal's plea seeking quashing of FIR

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Monday called for a status report on the plea moved by Ansal Housing Ltd. seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged for alleged cheating and breach of trust.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to Delhi police and directed them to file a status report. The matter has been listed on April 10 for further hearing.

The FIR was registered under sections related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.



Delhi police had registered the FIR on the Complaint of Navjot Singh Ajmani in 2022. The charge has not been filed in the matter.

The case pertains to a project of Ansal Housing launched at sector 88 Gurugram.

It was submitted by the counsels that the buyers in the projects are people residing abroad. (ANI)

