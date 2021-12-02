Delhi HC stays notice of appearance against Indiamart Intermesh Ltd director in connection with abduction case

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi High Court has granted a stay to notice of appearance against Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, founder, and Managing Director of listed company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd in connection with a case of abduction, hurt and grievous hurt.

The application was listed in Delhi High Court before the bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar. After hearing the submissions made by the senior counsel, Justice Bhatnagar issue directions that the impugned notice be kept in abeyance.

Dinesh Chandra Agarwal was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co. and his team comprising of Karan Seth and Aashneet Singh Anand. The team had briefed Sidharth Luthra, Senior Advocate to appear on behalf of Dinesh Chandra Agarwal.



Agarwal had been summoned to Jharkhand by the Police as an accused with reference to a case of abduction, hurt and grievous hurt.

He had challenged it before Delhi High Court and sought quashing of the said notice under Section 41A CRPC along with an interim stay on the operation of the said notice.

Agarwal said that he had no relation and had merely been summoned due to his designation as Managing Director of the Company. (ANI)

