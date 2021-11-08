Delhi HC suggests strictly regulating, enhancing security measures in all court premises

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday circulated a summary of suggestions to all stakeholders and expected full cooperation from Delhi Police, the government of Delhi and lawyers in regards to upgradation and enhancement measures of security in court premises in wake of the Rohini court shootout incident.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday proposed that the Delhi government should be accountable for the allocation of budget for the purchase of security devices and expected full cooperation from the government of Delhi, Delhi police and Advocates in matters of safety and security in courts.

The Court's circulated present summary and suggestions based on Delhi Police, Delhi government and various bar associations, the court clarified. Court will further issue appropriate directions after all stakeholders have perused the suggestions and adjourned the matter for November 24, 2021.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for the Delhi Police apprised the court that Delhi Police has physical checking points in every court's entry point has have been covered, door metals installed at various courts, 2,300 CCTV installed, tender floated for procuring adequate scanner x-ray machines etc.

Advocate KC Mittal appearing on behalf of Saket Court District Bar Association suggested that separate dress codes for the clerks ought to be provided so that they do not mix up with the advocates, to be strictly followed by them, a common proximity card/smart card for advocates for High Court and all District Courts may be issued by an independent agency, Mittal submitted.



Earlier, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said that all advocates shall abide by the security checks and in case any advocate violates the security check, the concerned Bar Association/Bar Council of Delhi will take action and in Bar case Association deems fit, the matter shall be referred to Bar Council of Delhi by the respective Bar Association, for taking action treating the same as misconduct.

The law interns shall carry their identity cards and will also not wear black coats. For them, the dress code shall be decided by further deliberations, further suggested BCD.

The Court earlier had sought suggestions of all stakeholders including different Bar Associations and Bar Council of Delhi regarding the up-gradation of Security in the premises of Delhi District Courts after the shootout on Rohini Court.

The High Court was hearing a suo motu petition along with a petition was moved by a female lawyer Deepa Joseph through Advocate Robin Raju sought several directions in regards to safety and security in court premises.

Earlier Delhi Police also informed the court that security of all the seven district courts has been taken over by the security unit, a specialized unit of Delhi Police and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed accordingly in wake of the Rohini Court firing incident.

Delhi Police had also informed the court that the security gadgets, installed at Court premises are outdated, the same should be updated or replaced with high-resolution CCTV and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag/bar code reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, boom barriers etc.

On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

