Delhi HC summons oxygen refillers for contempt of court

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked oxygen refillers of the national capital to be virtually present on May 24 in the matter of alleged non-compliance of providing data related to oxygen supply on the concerned portal.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Justice Jasmeet Singh order came after Amicus Rajshekhar Rao submitted that the court has earlier directed suppliers of gas refillers to provide data on the portal and apprised the court on the non-compliance of the directions issued by the court despite 25 days have passed since the court has asked them to do so.



The court noted that however, the situation has now substantially eased as compared to the day when the order was issued. "There could be no reason for refillers not to put the system in place and make it operational by giving regular updates of the information," the Bench said.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi Government, told the court that most of the refillers are not complying with the court and Delhi Government's orders, adding that the trend may remain if no coercive steps are taken against those accountable.

The court also noted that due to the extreme dearth of oxygen then, it did not take a strict view despite non-compliance as refillers were under extreme pressure to meet the requirement because of the oxygen crisis. (ANI)

