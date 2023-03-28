Delhi HC summons Sanjay Raut, Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray in Rahul Shewale's defamation suit

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray in a defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

The Court also issued a summons to Sanjay Raut in the suit.

According to the plaintiff Rahul Shewale the frivolous allegations of corruption made against Shiv Sena and its members by Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

According to the defamation suit Sanjay Raut and Thackeray allegedly have made statements that the Eknath Shinde faction bought the Shiv Sena symbol for Rs 2000 crores.

The defamation suit filed by Rahul Shewale, against Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray was heard by the Bench of Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi High Court.

After hearing Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who appeared for the plaintiff, the Court admitted the suit and issued summons to Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray directing them to answer all material questions. The Court has also directed Defendants to file responses to interim applications.

While the plaintiff's lawyer sought a court direction to pass an injunction order to restrain Raut and others from making any further defamatory allegations, the Court said that an order will be passed only after having the responses of the parties.

The matter is now posted for hearing on interim relief on April 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Court observed that as far as the institutions are concerned, the Election commission's shoulders are broad enough to deal with all this. Like the courts, people say all kinds of things about the courts.

The bench also directed Google, Twitter, Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackray and Aditya Thackray to file written statements/replies within 30 days on the suit.

Last month a complaint was also filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik in connection with his alleged objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference.

According to the complaint, Raut had made a statement claiming that transactions worth Rs 2000 crore took place to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.

His statement came days after the Election Commission allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. (ANI)