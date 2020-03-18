Delhi HC to consider petition seeking video conferencing for advocates amid COVID-19 concerns

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will consider a petition seeking the issuance of a directive stipulating that video conferencing be allowed for advocates in the wake of coronavirus concerns to ensure the functioning of the court.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also appreciated petitioner's advocate Deepak Khosla the suggestions and said that bench will consider testing the practice of video-conferencing.

The petition was filed by 82-year-old Jamna Datwani, who has also sought to quash notifications dated March 12 and March 13 of Delhi High Court and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal dated March 12 and National Company Law Tribunal notification March 16 to restrict their functioning.

The petitioner said that there is no earthly reason why court hearings cannot continue, but through video-conferencing, which, in the current context would be nothing but an excellent manifestation of the spirit underlying the most effective remedy against this pandemic.

Video-conferencing shall mean lesser air pollution due to lesser vehicles on the streets and shall also lead to lesser parking congestion, lesser fuel consumption resulting in the lesser import of crude which then leads to dropping of rupee price against the dollar, the petition said.

The Court on Monday directed restriction of the functioning of the court till March 20 stating the bench will only take urgent matters, all pending matters listed from March 17 to 20 stand adjourned.

The HC said that the urgent matters, to be listed on the following day, shall be determined by the joint registrars.

The High Court also directed that no under-trial prisoner would be produced before the subordinate courts till March 31 and if the production of any such person is indispensable, the facility of video conferencing will be utilised. (ANI)

