Delhi HC to hear on July 13 final arguments on pleas related to Jamia violence

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 13 the final arguments on a batch of petitions related to the Jamia violence, which took place in December last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that it will hear final hearing on these petitions on July 13 and asked to place before it a consolidated list of issues, to be considered by the court.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for one of the petitioners, also agreed to delete some objectionable portions form rejoinder after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections and the court intervened.

"Why personal allegations against any xyz... Everyone was arguing so nicely..." Chief Justice Patel said asking to delete the objectionable content pointed out by Mehta.

"We appreciate the stand taken by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves," the bench said after Gonsalves agreed to delete certain portions from the rejoinders.

Mehta said that irresponsible pleadings are becoming the order of the day and argued that allegations cannot be made without any basis. These words are being used in public rallies but aren't fit to be used before the court, Mehta said.

Justice Patel agreed with Mehta's submission and asked Gonsalves to consider deleting the objectionable passages.

Meanwhile, appearing for petitioners side, senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Indira Jaising suggested that a consolidated list of issues can be prepared for the consideration of the court.

The court agreed with the submission asking to place before it a consolidated list of issues.

During the hearing, Khurshid told the court that Mehta has a good collection of couplets and urged the court to instruct him to respond to his submission in way of couplets. Mehta indicated that his response is ready as he is well acquainted with the facts.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15. Some public transport vehicles were set on fire and some properties were also damaged in the protests. (ANI)

