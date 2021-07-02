Delhi HC to hear on July 5 plea of liquor traders seeking direction to make New Excise Policy public

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will hear on July 5, a plea of liquor traders seeking direction to make New Excise Policy 2021-22 public.

The petition of Delhi Liquor Trader Association plea on Friday deferred the matter for July 5, seeking direction to the Government of NCT of Delhi to make public the New Excise Policy for the year 2021-22.

The Vacation Bench of Justice C Harishankar and Justice Subramonium on Friday says the roaster bench will hear the matter on July 5.

Senior Advocate Arun Mohan appeared for the petitioner association and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Delhi Government in the matter.



The petition was moved by the Delhi Liquor Trader Association through Advocate Siddharth Sharma stating on 28 June 2021, the Government of NCT of Delhi floated a tender inviting e-bids for grant of 32 zonal retail licenses for the year 2021-22 (separate tender for each zone) through the e-tendering process in the form of L-7Z/L-7V for sale of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in the NCT of Delhi ("Tender") on the basis of the New Excise Policy.

Despite floating the tender publicly on the basis of approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 for NCT of Delhi, the New Excise Policy is yet to be made public and or available on the internet/respondent's website, the plea said.

It further stated that, as per the schedule of the tender, the last date for the prebid queries is July 5, 2021.

While the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2021, and the submission of the e-bid is between July 12 to 20, 2021.

The plea submitted that in order to prepare financially viable and attractive e-bids for the tender, it is absolutely necessary that the approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 should be made available to all prospective stakeholders and or the public in general. (ANI)

