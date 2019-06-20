Delhi HC to hear PIL for CBI probe into Mukherjee Nagar incident

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the Mukherjee Nagar incident, where the police allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver and his minor son.

In the petition, Seema Singhal, through advocate Sangeeta Bharti, has sought an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency into the "brutal attack" on autorickshaw driver Sarabjeet Singh in northeast Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

Several videos of an altercation between Singh and policemen went viral on social media on Sunday. In one clip, the cops were seen thrashing the auto driver and his son with batons, while in another video, Singh was seen chasing the policemen with a kirpan.

The plea further seeks direction to call for the case's status report along with the CCTV footage of Mukherjee Nagar Police Station and victims' medical records. Singhal has also sought compensation to the victims of alleged police brutality.

Delhi Police had on Tuesday submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in connection with the incident. The MHA had sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday after purported videos of the incident went viral.

Two assistant sub-inspectors and a constable were suspended for misconduct following a preliminary investigation into the case.

The autorickshaw driver had allegedly attacked and injured one of the police personnel with a kirpan but the cops overpowered him and took him to the police station, where excesses were allegedly committed on the driver. (ANI)

