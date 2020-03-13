Delhi HC to hear PIL on steps to deal with coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on 16th March a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea was mentioned before a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar, which said that it will hear the plea on Monday.

The number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed up to 73 in India. The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries globally, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

