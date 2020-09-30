Delhi HC to hold virtual interview for lawyers seeking designation of senior advocate from Oct 5 to 14

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will hold a virtual interview for advocates seeking conferment of designation as a senior advocate between October 5 to 14.



As per the notice, the virtual interview will be conducted from October 5 till October 14. Around 237 advocates will participate in the interview process.

"In pursuance to the public notices dated 26.4.2019, 20.05.2019 and 14.08.2019 on the above subject, the advocates/applicants, seeking conferment of designation as senior advocate in terms of "the High Court of Delhi Designation of Senior Advocate Rules 2018", are requested to join the interview/interaction through virtual mode, from their respective residences/Offices, as per the schedule attached herewith," said a notice issued by the Secretariat, Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates Registrar KK Bhati. (ANI)

