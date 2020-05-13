Delhi HC to inaugurate two more virtual courts for dealing with on-spot traffic challans

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi Court is set to inaugurate two more virtual courts in the district courts complex for dealing with "on-spot traffic challans".

The courts, which will be manned by the officers of the rank of Metropolitan Magistrate, will be e-inaugurated via webinar by Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice, Justice DN Patel and other judges.

On July 26, 2019, the Delhi District Courts under the aegis of the eCommittee, Supreme Court of India and the I.T. Committee, High Court of Delhi had established the first Virtual Court in the country.

"The Virtual Court dealt digitally with "on-spot traffic challans" generated by the Delhi Traffic Police via the E-Challan application developed by the NIC. The initiative has been successful in as much as the virtual court has disposed of as on 07-05-2020, 730789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to Rs. 89,41,67,812," the statement said.

As of today, the Delhi traffic police has in position 389 cameras across NCR of Delhi to digitally capture the traffic violations involving over-speeding and red light jumping.

"The virtual court, established for dealing "on-spot traffic challans" has disposed of 7,30, 789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to Rs.89,41,67,812 as on May 7, an official statement said.

The digital challans captured via the cameras will be sent in a digital form to the court. All the challans for the given day will reflect in the dashboard of the Virtual Court Judge.

The court as per section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will issue special summons to the violator via her/his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation on her/his mobile phone, she/he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal "https://vcourts.gov.in".

In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period.

Upon payment of the fine, an acknowledgement will be generated showing the disposal of challan and the transaction number. The web portal of the Virtual Court shall also provide the facility of informing any change in the mobile number of the violator by validation through chassis and engine numbers.

If the violator chooses to contest, the web portal also provides the option for the same. The web portal also provides the functionality of searching the pending challans either by filling the requisite details, viz., name, mobile number or vehicle number. (ANI)

