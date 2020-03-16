Delhi HC to issue more directions in wake of coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Days after restricting its functioning to urgent matters in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will soon issue more directions in the matter.

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay today mentioned before the High Court that the photocopy shops in the court premises and the cash counters of court fees in the Delhi High Court should accept digital payments as a matter of precaution to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar, after hearing the mentioning, said, "Don't worry! We will be issuing more directions."

The High Court had, on Friday, held an urgent meeting and decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters to prevent and control the outbreak of novel coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

It had further decided that to restrict the entry of interns, decided that the personal presence of litigants is not required unless it is indispensable. Delhi High Court Bar Association had also passed a resolution regarding this in an urgent meeting.

Delhi HC had also issued an advisory to all district courts in the national capital and asked them to make optimum use of the video conferencing.

The accused can be produced through video conferencing instead of physical appearance. The court has also asked the subordinate courts to prefer written submissions over oral arguments, the advisory stated.

Delhi HC also suggested to the District courts that "Thermal Scanner (non-touch) may be procured at the earliest, handlers be trained and they be put to use at the existing checkpoints". (ANI)

