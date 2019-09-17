Justice OP Saini is retiring at the end of September. Photo/ANI
Delhi HC transfers 2G spectrum scam to Special Judge Kuhur

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday transferred all the cases pertaining to the 2G spectrum scam from Special Judge OP Saini to Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.
The transfer comes as justice Saini is retiring at the end of September.
According to the court order, all the pending matters related to the case will be handled by Special Judge Kuhar from October 1.
Currently presiding over a special Delhi court for lawmakers, Justice Kuhar is also handling the cases pertaining to INX media scam and Congress leader DK Shivkumar among others.
So far, Special Judge OP Saini has heard all the cases pertaining to the 2G spectrum in a special Court on a day-to-day basis after the Supreme Court order in this regard.
Justice Saini has passed several milestone judgments in his career.
In the 2G spectrum case, he had acquitted all the accused in the case and discharged Maran brothers in Aircel maxis case.
More recently, he had given anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-maxis case.
He was also the one who passed a verdict in the case pertaining to Red fort shoot out as well. (ANI)

iocl