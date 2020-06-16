Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after high fever, difficulty in breathing

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted (translated from Hindi), "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon".

A few days ago, Kejriwal had tested negative for COVID-19 after he developed COVID-like symptoms.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

