Delhi Health Minister recovers from COVID-19, to join work today

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who was down with COVID-19, has recovered and will join work from Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while sharing the information on Twitter said, "Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today."

"He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today," he added.

Last month, the minister was admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. After his condition worsened, the minister was administered plasma therapy.

There are currently 1,22,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Of them, 1,03,134 have recovered while 3,628 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)