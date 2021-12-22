Delhi Health Minister says 54 Omicron cases recorded in national capital, Centre tally for city is 57

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday alleged that the Union government's data, which showed that there were 57 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital was not true and that there were only 52 cases of the new variant been reported in the metropolis so far.

Addressing a press conference here, Jain said, "There are 52 cases of Omicron in Delhi so far, most of which are from the airport. Only three cases have been reported from the community. The source of their infection is being traced. 18 out of 52 people have been discharged, they have recovered and gone home. These 52 cases include those at LNJP and private hospitals."

Jain, while claiming that the Centre's figures are wrong, said, "Out of the 54 cases reported by the Centre yesterday, two were wrong. Those two cases were in Ghaziabad. There were only 52 cases in Delhi yesterday."

"Although most of these 52 people are also from other parts of the country who arrived at the Delhi airport, they have been admitted in Delhi hospitals. Right now no patient is serious, all patients are stable," he added.

On the visible difference between the Centre and Delhi government's data, Jain said, "Delhi government's labs are also performing tests like the Centre's. Until the report of Centre's lab comes to us officially, how can we tell?"

The Minister also expressed concern over the increasing cases in Delhi and said, "Celebrations of New Year has been restricted. All strictness will be observed."

Further, he said that although the government is totally prepared for the surge, the public can either choose to avoid COVID-19 infection or can pick treatment for it.

"Everyone will have to cooperate. Experience of two years shows that if everyone puts on a mask, then up to 95 per cent of the people can be saved," he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported more than 200 cases of Omicron so far.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). (ANI)