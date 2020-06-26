Delhi Health Minister tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Friday.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today," said Office of Delhi Health Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Jain's condition improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat coronavirus.

Last week, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

He was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17. (ANI)