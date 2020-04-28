Delhi Health Minister visits Plasma Donation Centre in Narela

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday visited the Plasma Donation Centre in Narela, where 25 people who recovered from COVID-19, donated their blood plasma.

On April 25, Jain said the results of plasma therapy on COVID-19 positive patients are "encouraging" and asserted that the average daily growth in cases in the national capital has dropped to around 5 per cent from 20 per cent.

"We have administered plasma therapy to six patients in Delhi so far. Four patients were given the therapy four days back. Those who were administered four days ago have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients and results are very encouraging," Jain earlier told reporters.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,918 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 877 cured/discharged/migrated and 54 deaths. (ANI)

