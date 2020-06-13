Delhi high court functioning restricted till June 30 due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday further restricted its functioning along with subordinate courts under its jurisdiction till June 30 in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

According to HC, hearings of urgent matters via video conferencing will continue as earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court inaugurated the e-filing facility allowing advocates and litigants the liberty to file applications, documents, replies and a rejoinder from anywhere and anytime online.

The online e-filing facility was inaugurated by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel via webinar.

The software installed makes provision for e-filing of not only the main case but also for filing of applications, documents and caveat. This software also enables the registry to scrutinise filings, point out defects, mark and list matters via e-mode. (ANI)

