Delhi High Court initiates steps for hybrid hearings

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday initiated steps for a hybrid system, which enables lawyers to join proceedings via virtual mode as well as physical hearings.

As directed by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, DN Patel, "Till the time a hybrid system is put in place and implemented successfully, the note appended to the Roster dated January 14, 2021, shall read as under: "Matters shall be taken up through physical mode as per the Roster of Sitting of the Hon'ble Judges of this Court.

"However, request for taking up any such matter through virtual mode shall be entertained by the Court only when advance intimation is provided," he added.

Eleven benches of Delhi High Court including two Division Benches, 3 Single-benches of Civil Side, 3 Single-benches of Criminal Side and 3 Original Jurisdiction of Civil held physical Courts effective from January 18, 2021, while the remaining Benches continue to take up the matters through video-conferencing. (ANI)