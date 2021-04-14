Delhi High Court seeks reply from NIA over bail plea of IM operative

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the petition filed by Indian Mujahideen operative Abdul Wahid Siddibapa seeking bail and speedy trial in the UAPA case registered against him.



A Division Bench of the High Court presided by Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani has asked NIA to reply on the accused plea and listed the matter for May 6.

Siddibapa in his plea stated that he is suffering prolonged incarceration (about 4 years 10 months) and there is no likelihood of the trial being completed anytime in the near future as charges are yet to be framed and the total number of witnesses to be examined are 363.

The NIA had registered a case against Siddibapa in September 2012 under sections 121A/123 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 17, 18, 18A, 18b and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

