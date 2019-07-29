Delhi High Court sets aside lower court's order to frame charges against Ramadoss, others

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a lower court's decision that had ordered the framing of charges against former Union Health Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and several others in two cases of corruption involving alleged favour done to private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Justice I S Mehta quashed October 7, 2015 order of the lower court which had ordered the framing of charges against Ramadoss and others for various alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged documents as genuine under the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to public servant abusing official position.

Delhi High Court passed the order on the plea of Dr Ramadoss and others, challenging the framing of charges in graft cases against them in two different cases relating to alleged favours being shown by Ramadoss and other accused to the private Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city and the Index Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (IMCHRC) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. (ANI)

