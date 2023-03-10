Delhi High Court stays proceedings against DCW chief Swati Maliwal in corruption case

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a relief for Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal in a corruption case, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the proceedings against her till the next date of hearing.

Maliwal had challenged the charges framed against her by the trial court in December 2022 under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The DCW chief is alleged to have abused her official position by illegally appointing acquaintances between August 2015 and 2016.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani stayed the proceedings against Maliwal till July 26, the next date of hearing. The respondents were directed to file a status report in 6 weeks.

Senior advocate Rebbeca John, appearing for Maliwal, submitted that there are no allegations of her receiving any pecuniary advantage in lieu of the appointment in question.

Asking "whether nepotism is an offence under the POC Act", Justice Bhambhani observed that the essential ingredient of receiving any pecuniary advantage is missing in the matter, which requires close consideration.

Last year, the trial court had framed charges against Swati Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick. It had said there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused.

The charges under sections 13(1) (d), 13(1)(2) and 13(2) were framed against these persons.

This case was filed on the complaint of BJP leader Barkha Shukla Singh, a former DCW chief who was also attached to the Anti-corruption Branch in 2016. After an initial inquiry, an FIR was registered in the matter.

It was alleged that a total of 87 appointments were made between August 6, 2015 and August 1, 2016.

It was alleged by the agency that of the 87 persons appointed, 20 were found to be associated with the AAP. (ANI)