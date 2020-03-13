Delhi Higher Judicial Service exam postponed due to coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday announced its decision to postpone the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (Mains) Examination in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

