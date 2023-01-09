Delhi hit and drag case: Police registers FIR in theft case at deceased Anjali's house

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of burglary at the house of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died on January 1 after the scooty she was driving was hit by a car which then dragged her for several kilometres in the Outer Delhi area.

The reported burglary took place in the Karan Vihar house of the Kanjhawla death case Victim Anjali and the police registered an FIR in the matter on Monday.

"An incident was reported at Police Station Aman Vihar around 8.30 am today regarding a burglary at a house in Karan Vihar, Delhi by Kanta (Anjali's grandmother). The woman lodged the complaint of stolen LED TV, some clothes and utensils. An FIR has been registered in this matter. Further investigation is underway," a police official said.

Police added, a team from the Aman Vihar police station immediately reached the spot and found the lock of the door of the house was broken. "Crime team was called at the spot and the scene of the crime was inspected minutely," police said.

Earlier family members of Anjali alleged that the deceased woman's friend Nidhi, an eyewitness in the case was involved in the theft.

Speaking to ANI, Anjali's sister said on Monday morning, "Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it."

Another family member questioned the role of the Delhi Police. "Why was there no police yesterday in front of the house? Police had been there for the last 8 days but was yesterday no one was there. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft."

Previously Anjali's maternal uncle claimed, that her friend Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case had hatched a conspiracy by claiming Ajali had been drunk on the day of the accident. His response came against the backdrop of claims by Nidhi to the media that Anjali was drunk on the day of the incident.

"Nidhi was hidden previously. Now she has surfaced after Anjali's last rites. When the incident happened, did not she have the humanity to report it to the police or family? She was scared then. Is she not scared now? This is Nidhi's conspiracy," Anjali's maternal uncle told ANI.

He said Anjali did not have a drinking habit and her friend was lying. "My niece did not have a drinking habit. If she was drunk that night (when the incident happened) as per Nidhi's claim then the postmortem report would have mentioned that. It means Nidhi is lying," he said.

20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi.

An examination of the CCTV footage has helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding a pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident.

Seven persons accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. (ANI)