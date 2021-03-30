Delhi hit by dust storm, leads to dip in temperature

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday was hit by a dust storm and witnessed sudden weather change reducing visibility and a dip in temperature to 30.2 degree Celsius from a high of 40 degree Celsius on Monday.

The city experienced "strong surface winds during day time" today as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital has been reeling under a "severe" heatwave and yesterday on the day of Holi and registered a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in the past 76 years, according to IMD.

The IMD in its 'Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures during March to May 2021' noted: "During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India..."

According to the private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, strong dust raising winds from the west and north-west direction are expected to continue over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar for the next two to three days.

Winds are expected to subside by April 2 evening, it said. (ANI)