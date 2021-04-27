Delhi hospital nurse, one more person apprehended for black marketing of Remdesivir injection

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested a nurse and another person for their alleged role in selling two doses of Remdesivir injection at Rs 1.16 lakhs.

As per an official statement of Delhi Police, legal action is being taken against both accused and further investigation into the case is underway.

"On the basis of a complaint of black marketing of Remdesivir injection in which the complainant alleged procurement of 2 doses for Rs 1.16 lakh through the internet, a team of Police Station Begumpur swung into action and apprehended one Sudhir of Rajeev Nagar along with 2 more doses of Remdesivir injections which he had to deliver to the same complainant at the cost of Rs 60,000 each," police said.



It added that on preliminary investigation the role of one nurse of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Rohini has also been found.

"The nurse has been apprehended as Sudhir had purchased these injections from that nurse at the cost of 38,000 each," police said.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country, the demand for anti-viral drugs like Remdesivir has increased many folds, leading to a shortage in markets and subsequent black marketing. (ANI)

