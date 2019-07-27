Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday
Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

Delhi: HP Guv Kalraj Mishra meets President Kovind, PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI): Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.
Apart from this, the recently appointed Governor also met President Ram Nath Kovind.
Mishra, a veteran BJP leader took oath as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan on Monday.
Mishra was appointed to the current post after incumbent Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed as the new Governor of Gujarat last week. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:38 IST

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai condemns Azam Khan's...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai has condemned Azam Khan's "sexist remark" against BJP lawmaker Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha and said there is nothing wrong in apologising for one's mistake.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:37 IST

From Silicon Valley to Gujarat: Couple contribute to...

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Leaving their plush jobs in Silicon Valley, a couple is now running an organic farm here to fulfil their dream of contributing to environmental conservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:35 IST

Centre's move to deploy additional forces creates '"fear...

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's move to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir have created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:33 IST

Thane: Streets flooded in many areas due to heavy rainfall

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Waterlogged streets disrupted normal life as many areas were flooded due heavy rainfall in Thane district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:29 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains cause water-logging, throw life...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Several areas across Shimla, Himachal Pradesh remained waterlogged on Thursday, causing hardships to commuters and locals, after rains lashed different parts of the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:24 IST

900 passengers including 9 pregnant women safely evacuated: NDRF

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 900 passengers including 9 pregnant women who were stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express between Vagani and Badlapur have been evacuated safely, said Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Wearing 16 kg of gold, 'Golden Baba' attends 26th...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Popularly known as 'Golden Baba', Sudhir Makkar participated in the 26th Kanwar Yatra this year in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, wearing 16 kg of gold. He has reduced four kgs of gold this year due to his poor health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:54 IST

Maharashtra: Western Naval Command deploys 8 flood rescue teams...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): In the wake of floods caused by incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas and the request received by the Central Railways on Saturday, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:52 IST

Train services to be affected in Ratnagiri region today due to...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The train services between Kolad and Mangaon Section will be affected on Saturday due to waterlogged railway tracks triggered by a heavy downpour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:50 IST

Opt for professional, skill-based education to grab employment...

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked the students here to use their creative minds for a brighter future.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:41 IST

Will meet CBI after Parliament session is over on Aug 7: TMC MP...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday said he was ready to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the ongoing session of the Parliament in connection with the probe on the funding of party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:40 IST

UP Police officers flaunting guns in video goes viral,...

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A video of Uttar Pradesh inspector from Basti district has gone viral on the Internet where the inspector is seen wielding gun along with other police officers in civil dresses. Police are further investigating the matter.

Read More
iocl