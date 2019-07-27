Delhi: HP Guv Kalraj Mishra meets President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI): Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

Apart from this, the recently appointed Governor also met President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mishra, a veteran BJP leader took oath as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Mishra was appointed to the current post after incumbent Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed as the new Governor of Gujarat last week. (ANI)