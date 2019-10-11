HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new integrated campus of CBSE at Dwarka, Delhi (Photo credit: Ramesh Pokhriyal Twitter)
Delhi: HRD Minister lays foundation stone for CBSE's new integrated office complex

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday laid the foundation stone for CBSE's new integrated office complex in Dwarka.
"Today laid the foundation stone of the integrated office complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education. More than 2 crore students are being provided excellent education through 22,500 schools under CBSE," he tweeted.
The event was attended by CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi.
"Apart from providing diverse various training to the teachers and principals of its affiliated schools through functioning Centers of Excellence, the Board has established 16 Regional Offices at Ajmer, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi East, Delhi West, Dehradun, Guwahati, Noida, Patna, Panchkula, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram," an official release said.
The Board has a vocational examination unit at Preet Vihar, Academic and Skills Education Unit at Rouse Avenue and Regional Office and CTET Unit at Patparganj, Delhi.
"In order to maintain better coordination among the various branches/units of the Board in Delhi and to meet the increasing challenges due to an increase in the number of CBSE affiliated schools, the Board had earlier proposed to create an integrated office complex in Delhi and for this purpose, a plot of three acres of land was purchased from the Development Authority of Delhi at Sector-23, Dwarka, Delhi," the release further said.
The board's proposed integrated campus building will be state-of-the-art while fulfilling the green building norms. The complex will include the installation of the efficient building management system that will facilitate energy conservation.
"Solar panels will be installed that will produce 300 KWH of electricity from the roof of the building. A sewage treatment plan has also been proposed for flushing in toilets and reuse of gray water in landscaping. These facilities being included in the integrated campus will also contribute towards environmental protection. The latest security features have been taken care of in the design of the building," the release said.
The 12,000 square meter building is estimated to be completed in approximately 24 months. (ANI)

