Delhi IGI Airport: CISF recovers 56 kg Agarwood, 2 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered 56 kg of Agarwood from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Sunday.

"#CISF personnel detected "Agarwood" weighing approximately 56 kg from two (02) passengers at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Passengers along with the recovered 56 kg "Agarwood" were handed over to Customs officials," CISF tweeted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

