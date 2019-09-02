Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. (Photo: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/)
Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. (Photo: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/)

Delhi: IndiGo, SpiceJet to partially shift operations to T3 on Sept 5

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to commence their partial domestic operations from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from September 5.
"Indigo and SpiceJet are set to commence their partial domestic operations from Terminal 3 (T3) of IGI Airport with effect from September 05, 2019," GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday.
While Indigo would shift a portion of its operations from T2 to T3, SpiceJet would shift all of its domestic flights, operating from T2 to T3.
Post the shift, the SpiceJet flights -- SG 8000 to SG 8999 and IndiGo flights -- 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 - would operate out of T3. IndiGo flights - 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will operate from T2.
The GMR said that operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo at Terminal 1 will continue as before.
The DIAL said that various steps are being taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers to the respective terminals, including placement of adequate bilingual directional and informative signage at all strategic locations in and around three terminals, deployment of dedicated staff members etc.
DIAL will update about the necessary changes of flight movement on its website and IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines will keep their passengers informed through SMS, telephonic calls and e-mails.
Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL said, "DIAL is committed to provide a world-class facility to the passengers at the Delhi Airport. The shifting of some domestic flights of IndiGo and all SpiceJet flights from T2 to T3 will help in easing the pressure of fast-growing passenger traffic to carry out the capacity enhancement work of Terminal 2 effectively and efficiently."
At present, a total of 184 flights operate from Terminal 3. With the proposed shifting the number of flight at T3 will go up to 240, which include 24 IndiGo and 32 SpiceJet flights. This move will result into the reduction of passenger load at T2 by up to 27 per cent, which will enable the airport operator to enhance the passenger capacity of T2.
Post completion of capacity enhancement of T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from current 15 MPPA. This will further enhance the passenger comfort and experience.
The move comes as part of DIAL's efforts to enhance passenger experience at Delhi Airport at a time when SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir, operating from Terminal 2, have witnessed a steep traffic growth compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic.
At present GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their respective domestic flights from T2, while Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:19 IST

