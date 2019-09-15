Delhi: Infant allegedly mowed down by car

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): An eight-month-old infant was allegedly mowed down by a car inside the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT) campus in Dwarka, said a police official.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 13.

"The child was allegedly mowed by a car which was reportedly being driven by a staffer. We were informed about the incident after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Dwarka North from Vanketeshwar hospital, that an eight-month-old baby, Anand was brought dead there. We haven't received any complaint in this matter yet," said DCP Dwarka.

According to Anand's mother, the incident occurred at around 9:30 am near the NSIT college canteen, on Friday.

"The body of the deceased infant was sent for post mortem on Friday and the reports are awaited. We have recorded the statement of his parents and other relatives. However, the parents have denied the present allegations on the college staff," DCP added.

Police asserted that stern action will be taken against the accused after the post mortem report. (ANI)

