A file photo of National Zoological Park in Delhi.
A file photo of National Zoological Park in Delhi.

Delhi: Inquiry ordered after post mortem reveals plastic like material in last Cape buffalo's stomach

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:43 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): National Zoological Park Authority on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of the last Cape buffalo that died allegedly after consuming plastic.
The Cape buffalo died on August 27 and material resembling plastic was found inside the animal's stomach after a post mortem was conducted.
An official source told ANI that if anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against that person.
Former joint director A K Bhowmik is probing the matter and report is expected soon.
In 1992, the zoo had banned plastic officially, however, due to birds and wind, plastics come within the reach of the animals, said the official.
After the zoo witnessed deaths of 245 animals with a period of 14 months, the authorities ordered an assessment of the deaths. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:35 IST

Punjab: Chemical scientist develops unique non-fire anti-riot...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A professor and Chemical Scientist, Dr Samrat Ghosh from Chemical Science Division of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, has developed a non-fire anti-riot system, 'Shanti' gun to deal with violent protestors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:25 IST

Tripura to set up replicas of all 51 shaktipeeths situated in...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Tripura government has come forward to set up replicas of all 51 shaktipeeths situated in the Indian subcontinent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:20 IST

Transgender Rani Kinnar becomes India's first five-star-rated cab driver

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Transgender Rani Kinnar has made us all proud by becoming India's first five-star-rated cab driver for Uber, a multinational transport company.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:14 IST

IGI to install facial recognition technology, trials to begin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Indira Gandhi International Airport will roll out a three-month trial to demonstrate a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel Experience (BEST) from Friday. The trial will be based on Facial Recognition Technology.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:09 IST

India to participate in multi-national war games with Pak, China

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India will be taking part with armies from Pakistan, China amongst others in the exercises being held by Russia set to be kicked off from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:03 IST

Delhi: Man sets motorbike on fire after police issues challan

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:00 IST

Goa: Swimming Coach booked for molesting minor

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Police on Thursday registered a case against Swimming Coach Surajit Ganguly, who has been accused of molesting a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:43 IST

Venkaiah Naidu urges overseas Indians to counter false...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called upon the Indian diaspora to effectively counter false propaganda and negative narrative about India, particularly in the wake of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its reorganisation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:40 IST

Hooda pressurised Congress for posts, says Haryana BJP chief

Tohana (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Thursday took potshots at Congress over the appointment of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chairman of party's state election management committee saying he had been given the role "under compulsion".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:37 IST

Delhi: NCB seizes 4.2 kg cocaine, 2 foreign nationals held

New Delhi [India], Sept 5(ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended two foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:37 IST

People have stopped respecting traffic rules, hence have imposed...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that people had stopped respecting and following traffic rules, following which the government had to impose high penalties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:30 IST

Absence of immediate action to check land degradation may lead...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed in a study that any absence of immediate action to check land degradation may lead to an increase in migration and conflict at the grass-root level, as predicted by the scientists.

Read More
iocl