Delhi: Interpol young global police leaders programme begins aiming to build public-police trust

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The third edition of the Interpol young global police leaders programme began on Friday in Delhi with the theme 'Trust' which aims at building trust between public-police as well as trust factors between international police forces in the era of technology.

There are 60 participants from 44 countries. A delegation of Interpol young global police leaders program on Friday visited National Police Memorial and paid homage to the fallen policemen.

A senior official said that the event brings together young police leaders holding vital assignments in their respective countries and helps them develop an international perspective and understanding. It seeks to empower the next generation of International Police leaders through mentoring from experienced officers.

The Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Program (YGPLP) began on January 25 and will end on February 2.

The Young Global Police Leaders on Thursday attended the Republic Day celebration as an audience.

During the programme, they will inter alia visit CBI Headquarters, Global Operations Center, Delhi Police Headquarters, Maharashtra Police Headquarters and Mumbai Police Control Room. They are making a study visit to National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar.



The officials said that the program will help to understand the importance of looking into the future, attempt to visualize it, and explore the implications for law enforcement, learn from more seasoned police chiefs and content experts on policing practices and international police cooperation, now and for the future.

"Improve how they present and articulate their thoughts and learnings based on the information they gathered and analysed in preparation for successful future police leadership," the officials said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy National Security Advisor has interacted with the delegation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which acts as a nodal agency with Interpol, is coordinating with the participating nations.

Young Global Police Leaders Programme was set up in 2019 to prepare the next generation of global police leaders to effectively combat international crime - now and in the future.

The second edition of global police leaders programme was held between March 13 to 17, 2022 in UAE. Building on the success of the inaugural YGPLP event, held in Dubai in September 2019, the second edition was also hosted by the Dubai Police. Underlining the innovative nature of the Programme, the event took place inside the World Expo 2020.

In line with the theme of the Expo - 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,' - the second YGPLP highlighted the importance of international police cooperation and knowledge exchange.(ANI)

