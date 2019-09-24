Representative image.
Delhi: Interstate arm smuggler arrested, 40 pistols, 20 magazines seized

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested an interstate arms supplier and recovered one carbine, 40 semi-automatic pistols and 20 magazines from his possession.
Irshad Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad is accused of smuggling the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to parts of Delhi-NCR.
According to the police, Khan used to buy weapons from Madhya Pradesh at cheap prices and would sell them to gangsters in Delhi-NCR at a good price.
"We laid a trap and arrested him following information about his whereabouts", the police said.
Police is interrogating the arrested accused and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:54 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:46 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:40 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:38 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:36 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:31 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:26 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:24 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:22 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:20 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:15 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:12 IST

