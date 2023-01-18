Delhi: Interstate illegal arms trafficking racket busted, 3 held

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has busted an interstate illegal arms trafficking racket and apprehended three people with illegal firearms and ammunition from capital's Vasant Kunj area.

The three accused have been identified as Jafar Ali Khan (User), Dinesh alias Chhanga (Supplier), and Harender (Source).

The police recovered a total of 12 pistols, and 15 live cartridges from the accused.

"The AATS launched a drive against illegal firearm users and traffickers in South West District and concerted efforts were being made to identify such members of the syndicate," as per an official statement from police.

According to police officials, manual surveillance was mounted to develop the information and secret sources were also deployed to gather more information in this regard on January 10 information was received about Jafar Ali Khan having illegal firearms and ammunition.

Accordingly, a raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near Mahipalpur Bypass road, Vasant Kunj, Delhi. At about 6 pm, Jafar Ali Khan came to the place of information and was surrounded and overpowered by the team with an illicit semi-automatic pistol of 32 bores loaded with 3 live cartridges, stated an official statement from the police.

The police registered a case under the 25 Arms Act at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.



"During interrogation, accused Jafar disclosed that he had procured the recovered firearm and ammunition from one supplier Dinesh alias Chhanga. Based on the interrogation, the supplier Dinesh alias Chhanga was also apprehended from Khair, Aligarh, UP and from his possession 2 more illicit pistols. 32 bore were recovered and accordingly he was arrested and interrogated at length," informed police officials.

Police officials further informed that on sustained interrogation, accused Dinesh disclosed one habitual criminal namely Harender Kumar as a source of the illegal firearms and ammunition. Thereafter the team AATS worked relentlessly and succeeded in arresting the said Harender Kumar, who is a prominent arms dealer and was previously arrested in Delhi with the huge recovery of illegal pistols.

Police further apprehended accused Harender with a cache of arms and ammunition.

Police recovered nine illegal pistols and 12 live cartridges from Harender's possession.

He disclosed that he had procured the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer of Dhar in MP and further disclosed that he has been indulging in the supply of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana and UP West for the last 5 years, informed police officials.

All the accused persons have been taken into police custody and remanded, and 12 pistols and 15 live cartridges were recovered.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

