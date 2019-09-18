Representative image.
Representative image.

Delhi: Intl gang forging passports busted, 8 held

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): In an ongoing operation, the Delhi police crime branch on Wednesday busted a gang involved in fake passports, recovering 43 Indian and Nepali passports. Eight people were nabbed during operations.
"International gang involved in fake passports, visa racket busted. During the operation, eight people were arrested including agents and middlemen. The complete chain has been busted. Complete unit of labs used for printing and preparing fake passports and fake visa stickers were busted, "said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch.
"During the operation, 43 Indian and Nepali Passports of Nepal citizens were recovered. Forged Canadian and Schengen visa stickers were also recovered," Deo added.
"The gang usually targeted young job aspirants from Nepal who wanted to get jobs in foreign countries. They allured them initially in Nepal by giving them false assurance of providing them with a good job in Canada. Thereafter, they took an initial amount from them at Nepal itself and then they used to call them to Delhi and take their passports for allegedly depositing them in the Embassy of Canada for the purpose of applying for the Visa," the DCP also said.
Further investigation is underway and further recoveries are being made. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:01 IST

Cabinet approves ordinance to prohibit electronic cigarettes

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): In a major initiative, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for a comprehensive ban on e-cigarettes which covers their production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:58 IST

We encourage India to open its embassies in Latin American...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): The Dominican Republic looks forward to India opening its embassies in Latin American countries, its ambassador said on Wednesday on the occasion of BJP-led central government completing 100 days in power during its second tenure.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:54 IST

Delhi govt to pay Class X, XII CBSE exam fee of 3.14 lakh students

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday approved a proposal to pay the CBSE Examination Fee of Class X and XII students of the schools coming under its jurisdiction from the academic year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:53 IST

Rajasthan govt declares 40 villages in 4 districts as "lacking"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has issued a notification declaring 40 villages in four districts of the state as "lacking" taking into account the amount of damage to crops owing to heavy rains.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:52 IST

3 injured in road mishap in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): At least three people including a woman and an auto driver were injured in a road accident on Wednesday here near Akshardham.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:46 IST

Karnataka: Fire breaks out at bank branch in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a UCO Bank branch situated on MG Road here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:41 IST

Karnataka: Residents of Hubli, Dharwad to receive PNG...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The residents of the twin cities of Hubli and Dharwad are all set to receive Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in their households this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:41 IST

Delhi court defers till tomorrow hearing on bail plea of DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred till tomorrow the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:40 IST

Never asked to impose Hindi over regional languages: Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid controversy over his call to culturally unify India with Hindi as its national language, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday issued a clarification stating he had only requested people to learn it as their second language and not to impose it over any regi

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Shraddhanjali Sthal inaugurated at Jaisalmer War Museum

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General SK Saini, inaugurated the 'Shraddhanjali Sthal' at the Jaisalmer War Museum on Wednesday in the memory of soldiers killed in action.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Delhi: Mamata meets PM Modi, raises issue of West Bengal name change

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and raised the issue related to the proposal of renaming West Bengal to Bangla.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:23 IST

Criminal complaint against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP, Bajrang Dal...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his comment alleging that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's spy agency ISI".

Read More
iocl