Delhi: IPL cricket gambling racket busted, two arrested

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi police busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested two persons during an ongoing IPL cricket match in the area of Nihal Vihar in the national capital on Saturday.

In order to control organized crime in the jurisdiction of Outer District, Special Staff, Outer District had been tasked to develop information about the criminals involved in organized crime and to make efforts to catch them.

The efforts of the police led to the busting of an IPL Cricket gambling racket during an ongoing IPL cricket match in the area of Nihal Vihar. The police arrested two accused persons and recovered one laptop, two mobile phones and one LED TV.



According to police, on April 15, a tip-off was received regarding one person namely Sanjay Kumar, operating a gambling racket during the ongoing IPL cricket matches in the area of Nihal Vihar.

On receipt of the information, a team was constituted and the team conducted a raid at C-56, Gali No. 3, Shiv Ram Park, Nihal Vihar, Delhi, where 02 persons including the kingpin namely Sanjay Kumar were found gambling online during the IPL cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challenger Bengaluru.

The accused persons were apprehended and one laptop, five mobile phones and one LED TV were recovered from the spot. Subsequently, a case U/s 3/4 The Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at the Nihal Vihar police station. (ANI)

